Brock Lesnar Returns to WWE on SmackDown

Brock Lesnar has returned to the WWE.

In the main event of Friday night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX, RAW Superstar Riddle unsuccessfully challenged Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Despite a back-and-forth match, Reigns retained his title with a massive Spear in mid-air for the pin.

The Bloodline stood up in the ring after the match as Reigns seized the stage and ranted about how he has no one left to face. Reigns recounted how he swore to demolish everyone and then leave more than two years ago, and now that he’s wrecked Riddle, he’s leaving. The Tribal Chief then requested that Minneapolis acknowledge him, but that’s when the music started playing, and out came The Beast, who was greeted with loud cheers from the city where he attended college and won the NCAA National Championship.

Reigns signaled for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Paul Heyman to exit the arena so he could be alone with Lesnar as he marched to the ring wearing a cowboy hat and a smile. The two superstars then faced off in the ring for about a minute before Lesnar extended his hand for a handshake. Lesnar scooped Reigns for the F5 in the centre of the ring after he hesitated and ultimately went to shake. Heyman recovered the title belts before retreating, while The Usos went in to fight right away. As the fans erupted, Lesnar quickly handled The Usos with a pair of F5s.

Lesnar stood tall in the middle of the ring, lifting his cowboy hat in the air, as the Bloodline fled up the ramp. With a big pop from the audience, SmackDown went off the air.

WWE later confirmed on social media that Reigns will defend his title against Lesnar in a last man standing match at the 2022 SummerSlam PLE. Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns was originally scheduled for SummerSlam, but Orton’s health has put his career in jeopardy.

Lesnar made his first appearance on SmackDown since losing the Winner Take All Title Unification Match to Reigns at WrestleMania 38’s Night Two in early April. As the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, this was Reigns’ first title defense.

SummerSlam will be Lesnar and Reigns’ third meeting since Crown Jewel in October 2021. At Crown Jewel, Reigns defeated Lesnar to retain the Universal Title, and at WrestleMania 38, he unified the titles. Lesnar appears to be on the verge of reclaiming his title at SummerSlam.

For what it’s worth, the two have also met in the following matches: Reigns defeated Lesnar and Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) in a Triple Threat at Fastlane 2016; Lesnar retained the Universal Title over Reigns, Braun Strowman and current ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe at SummerSlam 2017; Lesnar retained the Universal Title over Reigns at WrestleMania 34 in 2018; Lesnar retained the Universal Title over Reigns in a Steel Cage match at Greatest Royal Rumble in April 2018; Reigns captured the Universal Title from Lesnar at SummerSlam 2018 that August.