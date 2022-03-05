Brock Lesnar Reveals He Considered Himself Retired After WWE WrestleMania 36

During an appearance on The Michael Kay Show, Brock Lesnar talked about how he considered himself to be retired after WWE Wrestlemania 36:

“When I was younger I thought, I wanna retire when I’m 40. I actually retired when COVID hit and my contract was up in 2020. Full circle Brock Lesnar story, I had my first wrestling match in Minnesota was in a garage with no people. 20 years later, had a WWE Title match at WrestleMania in a warehouse in front of no people. 20 years, full circle. I was like ‘I’m out.’”

In regards to why he cam back, Lesnar said “cha-ching” with a laugh. Lesnar also commented on his ponytail and beard look:

“My whole life I’ve been wearing a flat top, crew cut. In UFC I grew my beard out once. I said I’m gonna let it all go (once I left WWE). Last summer, before any of this evolved, it was so hot, I said ‘I’m gonna cut my hair,’ so my kids cut my hair. They said, ‘We’re going to give you a mohawk.’ Then they go, I bet you won’t wear a ponytail.’ I wasn’t gonna lose a bet to my kids. So, I wore this look. It wasn’t a mastermind (plan), it was a joke. Here I am. Brock Lesnar is a big ass joke.”