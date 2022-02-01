Brock Lesnar Reveals WrestleMania 38 Opponent, Confirmed For Elimination Chamber Match

Brock Lesnar is set to make his debut inside the Elimination Chamber, more than one month before he challenges WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

RAW opened with Adam Pearce talking about the WWE Title Elimination Chamber match on Saturday, February 19 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which will see new WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defend his title inside the Chamber against 5 challengers. Lashley and MVP interrupted Pearce, and voiced frustration with the Chamber match.

Lesnar then interrupted Lashley in his ring gear, and challenged Lashley to a rematch for the title on tonight’s RAW. He also went with Reigns as his WrestleMania 38 opponent, and warned Lashley that his match with Reigns at WrestleMania will be a Title vs. Title match because he plans to win the WWE Title back before then.

Lashley and MVP denied Lashley’s request for the rematch, despite the constant taunting and name-calling by The Beast. They made their exit while Pearce continued talking about the Elimination Chamber. Lesnar said he wants in the Chamber match, and Pearce made it official.

This will be Lesnar’s first Chamber match in his career. RAW will feature AJ Styles vs. Rey Mysterio and Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory to determine two more Chamber spots. The remaining two spots will be filled at a later date.

Lesnar vs. Reigns has been the plan for WrestleMania 38 for several months now. Saturday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view saw Lesnar lose the WWE Title to Lashley, thanks to an attack by Reigns, who was assisted by Paul Heyman, who has turned on Lesnar again. Lesnar then entered the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match as a surprise entrant, and got the win. Lesnar mentioned during tonight’s RAW promo that he is upset with Reigns and Heyman.

Reigns is also scheduled for the WWE Elimination Chamber event on Saturday, February 19 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, but there’s no word yet on what he will be doing.

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.