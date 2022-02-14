Brock Lesnar Says WWE Needs To ‘Figure Out How To Put Asses In Seats’

During The Pat McAfee Show, Brock Lesnar spoke about the current WWE roster:

“It’s just kind of weird, the whole evolution, because when I came up, The Undertaker, Steve (Austin), and I can go on and on, but so now I’m the old bas*ard walking down the halls. I’m looking at these young kids, and I don’t know. Somebody needs to step up, get over, and figure out how to put asses in seats and not worry about your next highspot, but figure out how the hell they can be different, like, how can they make money? That’s it. That’s the business.”

“The young generation thinks that if they go out and do a certain move and do it over and over, but that’s not the business. There’s a good guy and a bad guy, pitting people against each other, and storylines. What was fun about me coming back this time was the storyline with Roman Reigns and being with Paul Heyman for 15 years and now Paul is with Roman.”