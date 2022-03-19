Brock Lesnar Signature Series Replica Title Belts Now Available At WWE Shop

WWE Shop is selling Brock Lesnar signature series replica Title belts for $499.

Fans can get their own belt and pre-ordering is now available. Fans can check out the championship by clicking here. The following description is listed:

To Commemorate the 20th anniversary of The Beast Incarnate’s explosive WWE debut, WWE shop has created a Brock Lesnar Signature Series Replica Title. Get yours today and celebrate the remarkable career of The Next Big Thing or get taken to Suplex City!

Plate Material: Zinc Alloy

Strap Material: Polyurethane

Strap Dimensions: 56.63″ x 11.38″, thickness 6mm.

Largest Waist Size: 46″

Weight: 8.05 lbs

Snap Fasteners

Custom Strap

10 Black Swarovski Crystals

Plate Length and Width

Main Plate: 13.75″ x 10.38″

First Side Plate: 4.25″ x 4.38″

Second Side Plate: 3.38″ x 3.5″

Third Side Plate: 2.9″ x 2.9″

Plate Thickness

Main Plate: 6mm

First Side Plate: 6mm

Second Side Plate: 6mm

Third Side Plate: 6mm