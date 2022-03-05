Brock Lesnar Speaks On The Passion He Has For Pro Wrestling

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar says he’s very passionate about pro wrestling, and his work inside the squared circle proves that.

Lesnar recently spoke with Newsday’s Alfonso A. Castillo to promote Saturday’s WWE live event at MSG, and was asked to set the record straight about whether he is passionate about pro wrestling or not. Castillo pointed to how Lesnar gets a reputation for being a guy who’s just kind of in it for the money, and doesn’t really care.

“I’ve put on some great [expletive] matches in my day. And you don’t do that without having a passion for the squared circle,” Lesnar said. “I’m a man that for the last 25 years of my life just wanted to be left the [expletive] alone. I didn’t prostitute myself and put myself out there to be vulnerable to the media and be vulnerable to the next person that wanted to stick their claws into me. I just found out that it was easier for me to go and recharge my batteries and go be who I really wanted to be and hide that from the world. It’s just who I am. I’m a private person. I approach my life and fighting and wrestling like this is a job. It’s a career. I’m a prizefighter. I get into the Octagon or the ring, I do my business, and I do it well, and I get paid for it. And so I’m very passionate about the business. But that was my character. For a long time, I had Paul Heyman speaking on my behalf. I didn’t have to participate on the microphone. I was just a demolition man. I think people, if they could see through all of it, would understand that I’ve had some really great matches in my career with a lot of different people. You don’t go to work, and put out a product like that if you don’t have passion for it.”