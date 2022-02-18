Brock Lesnar Speaks Out On Coming From A Family of Fighters, Dealing With Anxiety

Brock Lesnar recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and admitted that being a WWE Superstar takes a toll mentally.

“I have a total crash after being in front of audiences,” Lesnar said. “Like, I go hibernate in Saskatchewan. Like, my downers – like, the anxiety from that – like, takes me a few days to recover. Forever, yeah it’s been that way. Like, I used to be on – have big wrestling matches in high school and – like, to come down from big arenas it’s like, I get nervous around people and I’m awkward as fuck. Yeah, but I’m putting on a show.

“Like I’ve got to go through all this thing, and that’s just who I am. And I like to go and just get away from the people. And it’s not that I dislike people. I mean, it’s not been that way, but some people, yeah, I don’t like. I just like to be left the fuck alone, and because I’m like – like, I’m in front of an audience then it just exhausts me. And so I’ve got to go and like, recharge up.”

Lesnar also talked about how he comes from a family of fighters in Webster, South Dakota.

“The Lesnar family were fighters,” Lesnar said. “And so I grew up six years younger than my two older brothers who were getting out of jail on Monday mornings to go to school because of street fights and you know. So I grew up with that stigma. We went to street dances, I went there to fight. That’s what we did. That’s what I did, anyway. And then it was girls after that and maybe I’ll have a couple of drinks.”

Lesnar will compete in the WWE Title Elimination Chamber Match in Saudi Arabia this Saturday with champion Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Riddle, AJ Styles and Seth Rollins. He will then challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

