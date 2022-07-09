Brock Lesnar, Title Match and More Confirmed for Monday’s WWE RAW

For Monday’s live RAW broadcast from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, WWE has announced several happenings.

On Monday night, Brock Lesnar will return to the red brand. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not expected to attend, at least as of this writing. Lesnar’s plans for RAW are still unknown.

On July 30, WWE SummerSlam will feature a Last Man Standing match between Lesnar and Reigns.

Additionally appearing on Monday’s RAW, the WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley will defend his title in an Open Challenge. This championship defence comes less than three weeks before Lashley’s SummerSlam defence against Theory.

On Monday’s RAW, Theory will also be appearing. WWE confirmed Theory vs. Riddle for the show.