Brock Lesnar Turns On Tag Team Partner Cody Rhodes On WWE RAW

To close the post-WrestleMania 39 edition of WWE RAW from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Brock Lesnar destroyed Cody Rhodes.

Following WrestleMania, RAW featured a segment earlier in the night that set up the tag team main event between Rhodes and Lesnar and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Reigns gave Thee Usos the night off, so the main event featured just him and Solo, along with Paul Heyman.

Mike Rome did the formal ring introductions for the tag team match, while Rhodes and Lesnar chest-bumped to demonstrate they were on the same page. Rhodes was introduced last, and as soon as he turned around from the introduction, Lesnar stunned everyone by executing the F5 on him and laying him out in the ring.

As Reigns, Sikoa, and Heyman left for the ramp, Lesnar scooped Rhodes for another F5. Lesnar then used steel chairs, the announce table, and half of the steel ring steps to assault Rhodes in and out of the ring. Lesnar dragged Rhodes into the ring and dumped him on the top of the stairs with another F5. Lesnar eventually exited the ring, but then ran back down and rushed the ring, hitting Rhodes with more chair shots. Lesnar yelled in Cody’s face while jabbing the edge of the chair into his throat, but his words were muted due to obvious adult language.

Lesnar left once more as Adam Pearce and other officials arrived to check on Rhodes. While stunned fans were shown in the crowd, Pearce called for medics to bring a stretcher out to take Rhodes away. Lesnar returned to the stage, but stopped at the ramp and gave everyone two middle fingers before heading to the back. After that, RAW went off the air while Rhodes was being treated in the ring. You can read our in-depth RAW recap by clicking here.

The assault on Rhodes comes just one night after he lost to Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania Night 2. In the Night 2 opener, Lesnar defeated Omos.

There is no word on why WWE chose to end the biggest RAW of the year with a crowd-killing angle, but we will keep you updated.

