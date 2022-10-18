Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Added to WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Line-Up

Another match has been confirmed for the upcoming Crown Jewel event as the WWE announced that Bobby Lashley will go one on one with Brock Lesnar.

Lashley called out Lesnar to open the October 17th edition of RAW which led to a huge pull-apart brawl. Last week, Lesnar returned to the WWE for first time since SummerSlam and attacked Lashley prior to Lashley’s US Title defense against Seth Rollins. This attack led to Lashley losing the title to Rollins. Lashley returned the favor this week by spearing Lesnar through a ringside barricade and putting Lesnar through the announcer’s table before they were pulled apart.

WWE Crown Jewel takes place November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Here is the updated card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio)

Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar