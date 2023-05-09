Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes “Fight” Set For WWE Night Of Champions 2023

A WWE Backlash main event will be run back right away.

That’s the direction things went on the post-Backlash episode of Monday Night Raw this week at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Cody Rhodes fell short in the opening round match of the WWE Night Of Champions World Heavyweight Championship tournament, losing to Finn Balor in a match that also featured The Miz, when Brock Lesnar savagely assaulted “The American Nightmare” at ringside during the final moments of the bout.

“The Beast Incarnate” beat down Rhodes on the floor and then held him as he showed his swollen and cut face, which has several stitches in it. He went on to challenge him to a “fight” at WWE Night Of Champions.

WWE Night Of Champions takes place on May 27, 2023 from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.