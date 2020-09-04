Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre Considered For WrestleMania

We reported earlier this week that Brock Lesnar is currently a free agent after his contract with WWE expired months ago. There were talks of a new deal, but they have stalled. His merchandise was pulled from WWE Shop after the licensing deal also expired. In a write-up of that story, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that at one point, WWE had been considering a rematch for Wrestlemania 37 between Lesnar and Drew McIntyre.

It was reported that while Lesnar’s name came up as a possible opponent for McIntyre, that would likely only be if McIntyre is WWE Champion by that point. The plan as of now is reportedly for Randy Orton to win the belt, and if he does he would defend against Edge, not Lesnar.