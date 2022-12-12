Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther Planned For WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Brock Lesnar is reportedly in the works for WrestleMania 39.

Lesnar vs. GUNTHER is currently listed internally for WrestleMania, according to a new report from WrestlingNews. There’s no word on whether this will be for the title or if GUNTHER will remove the strap before then.

GUNTHER has stated that he wants to face Lesnar because he believes it will be the most difficult challenge for him.

“If I had to pin it down to one name, I’d say it’s Brock Lesnar at the moment,” GUNTHER told WMBD TV last month. “When I was young and watching WWE, I enjoyed watching his matches. Later on when I progressed in my career, I was able to watch wrestling and analyze how people work. He’s always been somebody I was impressed with. He’s one of the best to ever do it. I think that’s the biggest possible challenge for me at the moment.”

Lesnar has been advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble next month, but he hasn’t wrestled since defeating Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel last month. He is also expected to compete at WWE Elimination Chamber in February, and the rematch with Lashley is very likely.

On Friday’s SmackDown, GUNTHER will defend his title against World Cup winner Ricochet.