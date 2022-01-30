Brock Lesnar Wins Men’s Royal Rumble, Full List Of Entrants

Brock Lesnar is going to WWE WrestleMania 38. Lesnar won tonight’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match at the WWE Royal Rumble from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, MO. The match came down to Lesnar and Drew McIntyre.
Lesnar entered the match at #30 and was not advertised ahead of time. As noted, Lesnar dropped the WWE Title earlier in the night to Bobby Lashley after WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns interfered, and Paul Heyman switched sides once again, joining Reigns and turning on Lesnar. We’ve noted how WWE has had plans for Lesnar vs. Reigns at WrestleMania 38 all along, and it looks like Lesnar will be picking Reigns as his opponent for The Grandest Stage of Them All. The match featured just a few surprise entrants but no WWE NXT Superstars. The surprises, besides Lesnar, were all names who were reported as spoilers ahead of time – Shane McMahon, rapper Bad Bunny, and McIntyre, who has been out of action with an injury, but was medically cleared before he was expected to be.
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T actually picked Lesnar to win The Rumble when the Kickoff pre-show panel gave predictions earlier in the night. Some fans saw that as a spoiler accidentally leaked by Booker, but there’s no word on if he actually knew Lesnar would be in the match.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s Men’s Rumble Match, along with the orders of entrants and eliminations:
ENTRANTS
1. AJ Styles
2. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura
3. Austin Theory
4. Robert Roode
5. Ridge Holland
6. Montez Ford
7. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest
8. Sami Zayn
9. Johnny Knoxville
10. Angelo Dawkins
11. Omos
12. Ricochet
13. RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Gable
14. Dominik Mysterio
15. Happy Baron Corbin
16. Dolph Ziggler
17. Sheamus
18. Rick Boogs
19. Madcap Moss
20. Riddle
21. Drew McIntyre
22. Kevin Owens
23. Rey Mysterio
24. Kofi Kingston
25. RAW Tag Team Champion Otis
26. Big E
27. Bad Bunny
28. Shane McMahon
29. Randy Orton
30. Brock Lesnar
ELIMINATIONS
1. Robert Roode (by AJ Styles)
2. Shinsuke Nakamura (by AJ Styles)
3. Johnny Knoxville (by Sami Zayn)
4. Sami Zayn (by AJ Styles)
5. Angelo Dawkins (by Omos)
6. Montez Ford (by Omos)
7. Damian Priest (by Omos)
8. Omos (by AJ Styles)
9. Ricochet (by Happy Corbin)
10. Dominik Mysterio (by Happy Corbin)
11. Austin Theory (by AJ Styles)
12. Ridge Holland (by AJ Styles)
13. Chad Gable (by Rick Boogs)
14. AJ Styles (by Madcap Moss)
15. Rick Boogs (by Madcap Moss)
16. Madcap Moss (by Drew McIntyre)
17. Happy Baron Corbin (by Drew McIntyre)
18. Kofi Kingston (by Kevin Owens)
19. Sheamus (by Bad Bunny)
20. Dolph Ziggler (by Bad Bunny)
21. Rey Mysterio (by Otis)
22. Kevin Owens (by Shane McMahon)
23. Big E (by RK-Bro)
24. Otis (by RK-Bro)
25. Randy Orton (by Brock Lesnar)
26. Bad Bunny (by Brock Lesnar)
27. Riddle (by Brock Lesnar)
28. Shane McMahon (by Brock Lesnar)
29. Drew McIntyre (by Brock Lesnar)
Winner: Brock Lesnar
30-Man #RoyalRumble Match entrants THREAD ⤵️
1️⃣ Can @AJStylesOrg punch his ticket to #WrestleMania from the No. 1 position??? pic.twitter.com/BKRwLZkeWn
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
2️⃣ @ShinsukeN looks to become a 2-Time #RoyalRumble Match winner! pic.twitter.com/BpNdkOruuZ
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
3️⃣ @austintheory1 make his first-ever #RoyalRumble Match appearance! pic.twitter.com/SCfPpkTIo3
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
4️⃣ @RealRobertRoode draws the No. 4 position. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/h0E3bqqv34
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
5️⃣ @RidgeWWE enters at No. 5! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/GOmV6XafHB
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
6️⃣ @MontezFordWWE is ready to BRING IT. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/9eE9IadGCU
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
7️⃣ @ArcherOfInfamy is ready to unleash in the #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/zBLohtmEeS
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
8️⃣ The 30-Man #RoyalRumble Match just got #InZayn! @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/7PymVrjEnr
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
9️⃣ IS @realjknoxville headed to #WrestleMania??!? #RoyalRumble @jackassworld pic.twitter.com/sT86aEzMBi
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
1️⃣0️⃣ @AngeloDawkins isn't wasting any time! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/0FDoIHrEO0
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
1️⃣1️⃣ Will ANYONE be able to get @TheGiantOmos over the top rope?! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/J3UNNSWYgX
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
1️⃣2️⃣ @KingRicochet enters the 30-Man #RoyalRumble Match at No. 12! pic.twitter.com/xpaQv6tKqI
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
1️⃣3️⃣ @WWEGable makes his way into the #RoyalRumble Match. pic.twitter.com/67PLzVzOvE
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
1️⃣4️⃣ Here comes @DomMysterio35!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/TL7j1kjWZT
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
1️⃣5️⃣ Is this Happy @BaronCorbinWWE's year?#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/IBioAefgE8
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
1️⃣6️⃣ @HEELZiggler enters his fifteenth #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/RuLG6zTiRn
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
1️⃣7️⃣ It's FIGHT NIGHT in St. Louis! #RoyalRumble @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/c2OIirgdru
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
1️⃣8️⃣ Can @rickboogswwe rock his way to #WrestleMania?! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/UB12viwsag
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
1️⃣9️⃣ Happy Corbin has some backup!#RoyalRumble @MadcapMoss pic.twitter.com/Nf7b3HMFiB
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
2️⃣0️⃣ BRRROOOOOOOOOO#RoyalRumble @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/e8upGaxlNB
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
2️⃣1️⃣ The Scottish Warrior is back! #RoyalRumble @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/hLG8a7uwkT
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
2️⃣2️⃣ @FightOwensFight sets his sights on #WrestleMania! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/qIsvSkZrlV
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
2️⃣3️⃣ The legendary @reymysterio enters at No. 23!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Bl6bJVwD8Q
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
2️⃣4️⃣ @TrueKofi is ready to rumble!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/fFv2lzBYTw
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
2️⃣5️⃣ FOR THE ACADEMY!#RoyalRumble @otiswwe pic.twitter.com/ZqZiWAwERo
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
2️⃣6️⃣ Get ready to FEEL THE POWER!#RoyalRumble @WWEBigE pic.twitter.com/ei6tSrS3RA
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
2️⃣7️⃣ BAD BUNNY HAS ENTERED THE #RoyalRumble MATCH! @sanbenito pic.twitter.com/sG9HXRLLBZ
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
2️⃣8️⃣ 💰💰💰💰💰#RoyalRumble @shanemcmahon pic.twitter.com/XtiqTIAZ3O
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
2️⃣9️⃣ St. Louis' own @RandyOrton enters the #RoyalRumble Match at No. 29! pic.twitter.com/27Jdtw5wKq
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
3️⃣0️⃣ An INFURIATED @BrockLesnar is No. 30!!! 🤯#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Qp4ew5O1e0
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
BUNNY DESTROYER!!!#RoyalRumble @sanbenito pic.twitter.com/d8qWzXLZNC
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
After taking a BEATING from the likes of @AJStylesOrg and @MontezFordWWE, @realjknoxville gets ELIMINATED by @SamiZayn! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/aBCavWKE2W
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
SHANE-O-MAC = BACK.#RoyalRumble @shanemcmahon pic.twitter.com/zhqSze9Cgu
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
F5 TO BAD BUNNY!!!#RoyalRumble @BrockLesnar @sanbenito pic.twitter.com/qVEZBPIjrA
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
BUNNY AND THE BEAST.@BrockLesnar just dropped @sanbenito with an #F5 and went on an absolute rampage! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/mH64a0tZ0R
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
👀#RoyalRumble #WrestleMania @BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/zDHYSk7ymJ
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) January 30, 2022