Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return on SmackDown Draws Big Numbers

As PWMania.com previously reported, Brock Lesnar made his comeback to WWE on SmackDown on June 17th, 2022. Lesnar will face Reigns for the unified WWE Universal title in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam.

Brock Lesnar’s comeback to SmackDown was unexpected, but the YouTube video of Lesnar’s return has over four million views and is still growing as of Monday afternoon. Other Smackdown videos, including as Vince McMahon’s promo, have become flattened. Wrestlenomics.com’s Brandon Thurston made the following graph.