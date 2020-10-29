Brodie Lee Addresses Vince McMahon Comparisons

During an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Brodie Lee compared on his AEW character being compared to Vince McMahon:

“The Vince McMahon comparisons flew! That’s all people talked about the first 3 to 4 weeks of my AEW career, and that became I think detrimental to me, and I didn’t like it. I didn’t want it. So I tried to get away from the stuff that they were saying so as opposed to a multi-colored suit, I now went with a full tailored to me that I don’t think looks like a Vince McMahon or anybody else. This is my bi-monthly routine now is to go get a suit made, and I love it.”

Lee also commented on the Dog Collar match against Cody:

“It was unreal! Then after the match, he pulled us aside, put the match over, said how impressed, how much he loved it! It was crazy, and then they had that great shot of him at the end of him just applauding!”

(quotes courtesy of WrestleZone.com)