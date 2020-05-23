Brodie Lee Comments On Erick Rowan’s Future Following His WWE Release

Brodie Lee recently spoke with SEScoops about a wide range of topics including his former tag team partner Erick Rowan being released by WWE and what his future holds.

Here is what he had to say:

“I think Erick’s a wonderful human being, he’s a wonderful father, which is strange to say if you look at him,” he said jokingly. “We weren’t always the best of friends early on in our tenure together but we became really good friends by the end. Somehow we always seem to find each other, at least for the last 8 years.”

“I think Erick Rowan is almost tailor-made for a Japan run. I don’t know if we’ll ever find each other over there because that would be pretty cool. Or if we’ll find each other in AEW, who knows? I think there’s going to be a lot of opportunity for these guys.”