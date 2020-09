AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee made an appearance on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast where he talked about his desire to wrestle for NJPW and how he’ll be able to do that while under contract with AEW.

Here is what he had to say:

“I have the possibility to do both those things,” Lee revealed. “I think the indie work will be a bit more selective. New Japan is always a bucket list kind of item for me. So if the right opportunity came along, I would love to do it. In America, I’m AEW exclusive.”