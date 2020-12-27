Brodie Lee (Jon Huber) Passes Away At Age 41

PWMania.com are very sad to learn about the passing of Brodie Lee. Not much else is known about his death at this time.

Lee’s absence from AEW was reported as a “state secret.”

The official AEW Twitter account broke the news that Brodie Lee, real name Jon Huber, has died at the age of 41-years-old.

“Jon Huber

1979 -2020

The All Elite Wrestling family is heartbroken. In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way – a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee.

Jon’s love for his wife Amanda, and children Brodie and Nolan, was evident to all of us who were fortunate to spend time with him, and we send our love and support to his beautiful family, today and always. Jon’s popularity among his peers and influence on the wrestling world was worldwide and transcended AEW, so this loss will be felt by many for a long time. transcended AEW. We were privileged at AEW to call Jon Huber a brother, a friend and one of our own.”

Huber’s wife published the following statement on Instagram:

“My best friend died today.

I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now. He passed surrounded by love ones after a hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue. The @mayoclinic is literally the best team of doctors and nurses in the world who surrounded me with constant love.

On top of that, I can’t express my love and admiration for the way @allelitewrestling has treated not only my husband but myself and my kids. @margaret.stalvey @meghalegalgirl10 @americannightmarecody @thebrandirhodes @nickjacksonyb @mattjackson13 @kennyomegamanx @tonyrkhan and the rest of the team at AEW have helped keep me standing and pick up all the broken pieces.

I’ve been surrounded by so much love and incredible people I can’t tag them all but they know who they are and I don’t think they will ever know how thankful I am for them.”

His cause of death is not known at this time.

Lee leaves behind a wife, Amanda, and two children, Brodie and Nolan. Brodie Lee Jr was just at the Holiday Bash taping where he won the AEW World Title from Kenny Omega.

Our thoughts are with Brodie Lee’s family, friends, and fans during this time.