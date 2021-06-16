Brodie Lee Jr. aka Negative One Addresses His Future In Wrestling

During an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Brodie Lee Jr. aka Negative One talked about his future plans:

“There is zero percent chance I’m going to be anything else but a professional wrestler. I have been doing wrestling since I was one. I’ve watched wrestling since I was one. I’ve done it, and I’m going to do it because my dad did it. I’m not going to stop and not relive his legacy.”

Brodie Jr. also talked about his friendship with Tay Conti:

“I came out with her (Anna Jay) and Tay for the first time. We came out with each other and I did the heart thing (symbol with his hands), with Anna. Then Anna got injured. I was like, ‘Who’s going to come out with you?’ She said, ‘I don’t know.’ I said, ‘Maybe it can be me.’ We started doing it and we clicked. Now we are best friends.”