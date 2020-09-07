Brodie Lee Pokes Fun At WWE Again (Video)

In a new edition of Being The Elite, Brodie Lee poked fun at WWE banning talents from using 3rd party platforms. During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com, Lee admitted that he enjoyed getting a reaction from people with his parodies of Vince McMahon earlier this year:
“I have no problems with that whatsoever. I rather enjoy that and the thought of me, little old me, affecting someone there, that’s OK with me.”
Lee also noted that he cut back on spoofing McMahon for a reason:
“I didn’t want to be seen as that that bitter ex-employee. I don’t want that label on me whatsoever.”
Brodie Lee continues to take shots at Vince McMahon. During the latest episode of BTE he parodied WWE's new edict banning 3rd party deals. pic.twitter.com/m0zf31hZsa
