Brodie Lee Reacts To DoN, Bea Priestley vs. Hikaru Shida?, QT Marshall – Dustin Rhodes, Cheeseburger

– Brodie Lee tweeted the following, noting that he “respects” Jon Moxley following their match at Saturday night’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event:

– Following Hikaru Shida’s win over Nyla Rose to capture the AEW women’s title at Double or Nothing, Bea Priestley took to Twitter to send a warning to Shida.

She said, “Congratulations @shidahikaru. Enjoy your moments while it lasts. Doesn’t matter who has the title, it’s all going to end with Queen BEA on top Top with upwards arrow above #TOPGAIJIN #AEWDON #AEW”

– As seen during Saturday night’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, Dustin Rhodes was able to pick up a win over Shawn Spears. Following the show, QT Marshall praised Dustin Rhodes.

He said, “Great to see @dustinrhodes make his return. Now we can look forward to truly beginning our journey as the #naturalnightmares”

– Cheeseburger tweeted the following, remembering Hana Kimura after her tragic passing at the age of just 22 years old:

