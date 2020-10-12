Brodie Lee Speaks Out About His AEW Debut Plans Changing

During an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Brodie Lee talked about how his AEW debut in his hometown of Rochester, NY was changed due to Covid-19:

“I was excited to be a part of AEW in literally any capacity after leaving WWE. I had been watching it. I’ve watched since one year ago today. I was always at home on my couch, watching, excited. I had so many friends, so many people that had, in the same way, bet on themselves, and now, they have national wrestling company on a cable television network that is uber successful.

“People knew kind of in a roundabout way, at least in the town of Rochester, that it was probably going to happen that way. But I think nationally, I don’t think Rochester was recognized as a place that is labeled on me as a hometown. In WWE, I was never announced from Rochester.”

“I wasn’t allowed to be, so I don’t think people associated it with me. But I think there was a scuttlebutt in Rochester and people were ready for it, and of course, [it was] serendipitous to a point. And I thought it was going to be probably the highlight of my career and was too good to be true, and of course, it was.”

(quotes courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)

