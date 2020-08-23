Brodie Lee Wins The TNT Title On AEW Dynamite (Video)

Brodie Lee defeated Cody Rhodes to win the TNT Title on this week’s Saturday night edition of AEW Dynamite. The match was a squash with Lee dominating the entire time. After the match, Cody was put in a neck brace and on a stretcher. However, Lee and the Dark Order attacked Arn Anderson and several officials. Lee tipped over the stretcher with Cody on it and dumped pieces of the old TNT Title onto him. Brandi Rhodes tried to help her husband but got choked out by Anna Jay.