Brodie Lee’s Wife Comments On How He Died

AEW star Brodie Lee (Jon Huber) passed away from a lung issue.

As PWMania.com reported earlier tonight, AEW announced on Twitter that Lee has passed away at the age of 41. Lee’s wife Amanda took to Instagram after that and remembered her husband. She noted that he passed away from a non-COVID-19 lung issue. Amanda also said Lee passed away surrounded by loved ones after a hard-fought battle with the lung issue.

Here is her full statement-