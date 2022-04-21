Brody King and QT Marshall Matches Confirmed For NJPW Collision

More matches have been announced for NJPW Collision on May 15.

Impact Wrestling’s Jake Something will make his New Japan Pro Wrestling debut as he takes on AEW’s Brody King while AEW’s QT Marshall will face Karl Fredericks. NJPW issued the following:

More matches have been made official for Collision in Philadelphia, as the May 15 NJPW STRONG tapings take form. With three more bouts added to the already confirmed likes of Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Chris Dickinson, Yuya Uemura vs Killer Kross and Minoru Suzuki vs Tony Deppen, it’s a can’t miss card in the 2300 Arena!

Jake Something makes his NJPW debut to face Brody King. Something is a force to be reckoned with in IMPACT Wrestling, where he has propelled himself to the front lines of the X Division. Yet Brody King represents a new and violent challenge. At Windy City Riot, King stepped to the foreboding plate that is Minoru Suzuki, demanding a match May 15 in Washington at Capital Collision. That challenge alone will represent King’s formidable resolve as he faces Something one on one for the first time in Philly.

QT Marshall will take on Karl Fredericks. At Windy City Riot, The Factory took on LA Dojo in tag team action, but as Yuya Uemura closed in on victory, a low blow and then a Diamond Cutter saw the AEW group score a controversial victory over Katsuyori Shibata’s proteges. Now Fredericks seeks singles revenge. Can the Alpha Wolf come out on top, and will Marshall stay above the belt?

David Finlay will face Danny Limelight. At Windy City Riot, a shillelagh assisted win over JONAH saw Finlay start to move past his issues with the Top Dog, and after a long period tagging with Juice Robinson, Finlay now refocuses on singles competition. His opponent is a proficient, but arrogant one in Danny Limelight; can Finlay put the Team Filthy member in his place?

Here is the updated card for NJPW Collision:

Chris Dickinson vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Killer Kross vs. Yuya Uemera

Tony Deppen vs. Minoru Suzuki

Alex Coughlin, Kevin Knight, & The DKC vs. Team Filthy

Brody King vs. Jake Something

Karl Fredericks vs. QT Marshall

David Finlay vs. Danny Limelight