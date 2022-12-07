Brody King Comments On The House Of Black Going After AEW Trios Titles

As noted, Brody King recently appeared as a guest on The Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, The House of Black member spoke about the group eventually going after the AEW Trios Championships, as well as how he would like to share the ring with “The King of TV” Samoa Joe.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how it’s only a matter of time before House of Black goes after the trios titles: “I feel like it’s a matter of time. Timing is everything and we’re just waiting, we’re waiting for our time. They’re wrapped up in the best-of-seven series currently but, I feel like with time, you will see House of Black go after those titles and take those titles at some point.”

(H/T to POST Wrestling for transcribing the above quotes.)