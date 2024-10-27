Brody King Credits Darby Allin For Helping Him Join AEW: ‘I Can Never Repay That’

AEW star Brody King spoke with WrestleMobs on a number of topics, including how Darby Allin helped him get his job in the company.

King said, “The day that Ring of Honor closed, he texted me the very next day and said ‘this is Tony Khan’s number, he’s expecting you to call him,’ and it’s like that stuff, like that is like nothing I can ever repay. Me and Darby don’t see eye to eye in all facets of our life, so where–I think that there’s a baseline of respect, and you know maybe love there somewhere, but sometimes you’ve got to fight it out to get through the weeds.”

On how he clicks with Allin:

“I think for some people, they never find that person that they just click with, and then sometimes you find them early on and I was lucky to find that me and Darby were willing to push each other to the limit no matter what and deal out as much punishment as possible.”

