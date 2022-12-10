Brody King Looks Back At His Early Days Getting Into Wrestling Business

Brody King recently appeared as a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette for an interview.

On how he always knew he wanted to be a pro wrestler: “Pro wrestling was like probably my first love. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, He-Man, and pro wrestling. I always used to say I wanted to be a pro wrestler when I grew up. When I was in high school or junior high, people would be talking about whatever, and I’m like, I want to be a pro wrestler. But I never knew the steps to take to get there.”

On how he wasn’t aware of wrestling schools at a young age: “I didn’t know about wrestling schools, and then when you kind of start to grow up, that kind of goes to the back of your mind, and you don’t think about it as much. That kind of sparked an interest. I was like, whoa, I want to try this just to try it. So we went to a local wrestling show. It was the Santino Brother’s Wrestling Academy, and they were having a Student Showcase. And the next day, I signed up for their beginners class.”

On how he had a very old school approach to wrestling training: “My pro wrestling experience was, I feel like, very old school, my trainer Joey Kaos. He never wants to put out a product that isn’t ready to do an entire match,” Brody King said. “That can’t call a match call on the fly stuff like that. So my personal training was about a year and a half before I had my first match, and even then, I felt like I wasn’t ready.”

On certain eye-opening experiences: “I know that there’s a lot of kids that go to like these like three-month schools or whatever, and they’re like working on TV. I’m like, oh boy; I would have been scared shitless. Yeah, those first days were really eye-opening. Obviously, the cardio, the physicality. The physicality was fine as far as like, taking chops, forearms, bumping, stuff like that. I’ve done that forever.”

