Brody King Looks Back On His Interaction With MVP During The Veteran’s AEW Debut

AEW star Brody King spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling on a number of topics, including his interaction with MVP during the wrestling veteran’s debut with the company.

King said, “If anybody knows my career, I’ve actually had a lot of history with MVP. We wrestled in MLW. When I was on the indies, he was one of the first persons to take me under his wing. I would consider him a mentor, he gave me a lot of advice when I was very young in the business. So when I saw him show up in AEW, it was as much a surprise to me as it was to the audience. And I walked up to him after it was done and said, ‘Welcome to AEW. I’m glad you’re here.’ Gave him a hug and a handshake.”

You can check out King’s comments in the video below.