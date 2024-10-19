Brody King On Shane McMahon Potentially Showing Up In AEW

AEW star Brody King spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling on a number of topics, including Shane McMahon potentially showing up in the company.

King said, “I don’t know, chaos?. I feel like the whole Internet wrestling community would go up on fire that day. But that’s what I kind of live for, I live for the unexpected and the unpredictable, so I don’t know, whether it be good or bad, it would definitely get people talking. And Shane has always been someone that’s kind of gone by his own drum. He never had to be the wrestler he was, he never had to be a wrestler at all, and he did. You could tell that he definitely has a passion for pro wrestling. It’s easy to be the son of a rich guy, but to do the death-defying things he did as a pro wrestler and getting in the ring with other pro wrestlers, that speaks a whole nother volume to his character and him as a person.”

You can check out King’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)