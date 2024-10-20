Brody King Praises Big Bill’s Potential: ‘He Can Really Break Out And Stand On His Own’

AEW star Brody King spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling on a number of topics, including Chris Jericho leading The Learning Tree.

King said, “It’s very deceiving. I feel like he has this, you know… He wants to give back to the young guys and he wants to mentor people, but as The JAS showed, I don’t know if that is always… the most trustworthy person to take [someone else] under his lead. It seems like everyone that joins some iteration of a Jericho group ends up getting left in the dust, whether it be The Inner Circle or The JAS.”

On the potential he sees in Big Bill:

“I think Big Bill is a phenomenal talent, I think he is someone that can really break out, and really stand on his own, so I hope that Bill sees that, and keeps himself protected. Bryan Keith is no slouch either. I hope that he doesn’t see this as just an opportunity to get on TV, I hope that he sees this for what it is, and also keeps himself protected.”

You can check out King’s comments in the video below.