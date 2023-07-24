Brody King Reveals AEW ALL IN Dream Match, Talks Homicide/House Of Black

Brody King recently spoke with Comic Book Nation for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, The House of Black member spoke about a potential addition to the group, as well as the match he wants at AEW ALL IN 2023.

On how Homicide would fit into The House Of Black: “It’s Homicide, 100 percent (is who I’d bring into House of Black from Violence Unlimited). I can only imagine (King laughed)… If you’ve never seen Homicide or his promos, I recommend you go do it immediately. He is the best. He’s also a great professional wrestler. But, I can only imagine Malakai Black doing a House of Black promo and then Homicide just busting out and doing an outside promo, where he usually talks about stabbing somebody with a fork… He’s amazing.”

On wanting match against CM Punk & FTR at AEW ALL IN 2023: “I think it’d be stupid not to say CMFTR (as my dream match for All In). They are the top dogs and you know, I am the dog so.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to POSTWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.