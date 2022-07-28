Brody King Reveals New Darby Allin Tombstone Tattoo Ahead Of AEW Coffin Match (Video)

Brody King is ready for his Coffin Match against current AEW rival Darby Allin.

After the announcement was made on the annual Fight For The Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday night that Darby Allin has issued a challenge for a Coffin Match against Brody King, the AEW star surfaced on social media with a special video.

The footage shows the powerhouse of The House of Black revealing a special tattoo he recently got that shows a tombstone with an epitaph that reads, “Here lies Darby Allin.”

As noted, the Darby Allin vs. Brody King showdown in a Coffin Match has been announced for an upcoming AEW event.

Check out the video footage of Brody King showing off his new ink ahead of his Coffin Match against Darby Allin in AEW via the tweet embedded below courtesy of his official Twitter feed.