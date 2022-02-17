Brody King Speaks Out On Meeting Malakai Black and Forming House Of Black

Brody King made an appearance on Talk Is Jericho to discuss a wide range of topics including Malakai Black and forming the House of Black group in AEW. Here are the highlights:

When he first met Black:

“I met Malakai in 2017. I believe it was either ’17 or ’16. He was doing BOLA. And my friend, Andy Williams, who’s The Butcher here at AEW, and I didn’t go to BOLA that year, but he said, ‘Come to Denny’s and hang out.’ I was like, okay, cool. It’s like 10 minutes from my house. Him and Malakaii were eating there. That’s where I met him for the first time. We just started talking and we kind of hit off. We have mutual friends. We like mutual stuff. Then from there, I think Andy might have started a group chat with all of us, and it just became a friendship from there. Then he got signed to WWE. I was at his first match there, the NXT Takeover. If you watch it back, him and Andrade, you can see me in the front row. they had me in the friends and family section.”

When the idea started for The House of Black:

“When he got released, it was kind of at the same time that the uncertainty of Ring of Honor in my head started happening. We had this idea of like, ‘What if we did The House of Black.”

“PWG reached out, and asked, ‘Hey, would you guys be interested in doing some tags?’ Malakai was like, ‘Yeah, absolutely. Let’s just see where it goes.’ That just kind of like, turned into what it is now. So it was like all these moments just kind of collided. We were talking about it the other night that this fun idea that we had as friends is now a thing.”