Brody King Talks About 1-Year Anniversary In AEW, CM Punk Comments

Brody King has spent one year as a member of the All Elite Wrestling talent roster.

On Thursday, The House of Black member took to social media to acknowledge the one-year anniversary of becoming “#AllElite.”

“I worked in the Forum parking lot for 8 months almost 15 years ago starring at that building every day on my lunch break,” King wrote via his official Twitter page. “Last night I performed in it to 11 thousand people. Doesn’t matter where you’re at in your life, if you’re not happy, change it.”

King concluded, “Thank you AEW. Year one.”

Responding to the pro wrestling veteran was “The Best in the World” himself, CM Punk.

The former AEW star reacted to King’s post via his Instagram Stories.

“Brody King used to park cars at the Kia Forum and last night he wrestled there,” Punk wrote. “He made a cool post about it and I just think it’s super cool. Go look at his post, it’s super cool.”