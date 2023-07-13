Brody King Trends On Twitter After An Instagram Story About Police Officers Goes Viral

AEW star Brody King posted an Instagram story with a photo of The Big Boss Man hanging from a noose at WWE WrestleMania 15 with the caption “All cops are Big Boss Man.” “Brody King” became a Twitter trend after fans shared the Instagram story.
