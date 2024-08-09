Bron Breakker Believes He Is The Best Choice For John Cena’s Retirement Match

WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker spoke with Daily Star on a number of topics, including 16-timee World Champion John Cena’s upcoming farewell tour.

Breakker said, “He’s going on a farewell tour, from what I know. I don’t know how long he’s going to be around or what his schedule is. But If he wants to come back and have the best possible match with the most elite talent that there is to work with, that he hasn’t worked with yet. It’s me. There is no one else.”

On him being the best choice for Cena’s retirement match:

“So if he wants to get in there and mix it up with the best of the best of the next generation, that’s going to be there for the next five to ten years. Someone who is going to step up and be leaders of this locker room. It’s me.”

You can check out Breakker’s comments in the video below.