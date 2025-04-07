Bron Breakker Calls Paul Heyman “The Greatest Of All Time”

WWE Superstar Bron Breakker recently opened up about his strong working relationship with Paul Heyman in an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling, calling the legendary manager and creative mind “the greatest of all time” and crediting him as a key mentor during his main roster rise.

Breakker spoke about the deep-rooted connection Heyman has with his family, dating back to Heyman’s time working with Breakker’s father, Rick Steiner, and uncle, Scott Steiner.

“He goes back generations with my family. Paul obviously worked alongside my dad and my uncle back in the day,” Breakker shared. “As soon as I got called up, and was sort of getting brought into the business at that level, he saw something in me, and we started building friendship and building rapport.”

Since then, Breakker says their working relationship has blossomed into something incredibly meaningful. He offered high praise for Heyman’s unmatched wrestling mind and his hands-on guidance.

“I love working with him. He’s amazing. He is the greatest of all time,” Breakker declared. “Being able to work with him is a gift because the wealth of knowledge that he carries is unparalleled to anyone or anything else… It’s insane how much that he knows, and to the highest level that he knows.”

The mentorship has influenced Breakker on multiple levels—from presentation and ring psychology to character development and backstage professionalism.

“What he’s able to teach me on a weekly basis is just insane—about how to go about my craft, how to carry myself, or the direction that we’re headed and where my character needs to be at a certain point,” he continued. “He’s the best man.”

As Breakker continues to gain traction on the main roster, his partnership with Heyman may prove to be a pivotal part of his evolution into a top-tier WWE Superstar.