Bron Breakker Challenges John Cena To Take The WWE Intercontinental Title From Him

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn faced Bron Breakker at the WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday night, and Breakker won the title in five minutes.

Breakker told SEScoops ahead of the fight that he is looking forward to facing John Cena, who is set to retire in 2025. Bron also noted that Cena had never won the Intercontinental Championship in his career.

Cena’s WWE in-ring retirement date of 2025 was announced during Money In The Bank. He has already stated that he will be present when Raw shifts to Netflix, but that the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 2025 will be his final appearances. He intends to wrestle throughout the year, aiming to work 30-40 contests.

Breakker stated, “John Cena. He has never won the Intercontinental Championship before. So I say come take it from me. Come take the Championship from me. Grow some balls, come take the championship from me. Let’s go. Let’s do it.”

Cena has not yet responded to Breakker’s comments.