Bron Breakker Challenges Seth Rollins To WWE World Heavyweight Title Match On WWE NXT

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has been challenged to a title match by Bron Breakker.

Breakker attacked Ilja Dragunov early in Tuesday night’s WWE NXT episode. An NXT cameraman caught up with Breakker in the WWE Performance Center parking lot after the Women’s Battle Royal main event. When asked about his attack on Dragunov, Breakker called on Rollins to bring the WWE World Heavyweight Title to NXT.

The following comes from our detailed NXT recap:

“We shoot to Bron Breakker in the parking lot, who talks about attacking Ilja Dragunov because he claimed to be the most violent. Breakker then talks about holding everyone accountable from this point on. He mentions Seth “Freakin’” Rollins being the first-ever NXT Champion. He challenges him to come to NXT and put his WWE World Heavyweight Championship on-the-line against him. He walks off and that’s how this week’s show goes off the air.”

As of this writing, WWE has not confirmed Breakker vs. Rollins, and Rollins has not responded to the challenge.

Click here for full WWE NXT results. The following is video from this week’s show-closing segment: