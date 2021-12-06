Bron Breakker Comments On 2021 WarGames Match and Johnny Gargano

In an interview with Justin Barrasso of SI.com, Bron Breakker talked about the men’s 2021 WWE NXT WarGames match match and also gave his thoughts on Johnny Gargano:

“It’s a night I’ve dreamed about for a long time. WarGames was an unbelievable opportunity, and I put absolutely everything I had into it. I want to be the best in the world, as I’m sure others do, as well. This is a very competitive sport, but I’m up for the challenge. Tonight was just the beginning.”

“To be in a WarGames with Johnny Gargano, that means the world to me. Johnny is a fantastic performer, among the best in the world. He’s so great out there, as tough as nails. He’s gone out of his way to help and give me advice. He’s a fantastic human being and performer, and I can’t say enough good things about Johnny Gargano.”