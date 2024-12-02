Bron Breakker Discusses Possibly Getting Involved In CM Punk – Roman Reigns Feud

WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker, who defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Sheamus in a Triple Threat at Survivor Series: WarGames to retain his title, took part in the post-Survivor Series: WarGames media scrum to talk about a number of topics including if he might get involved with the CM Punk – Roman Reigns feud given his history with Paul Heyman.

Breakker said, “I definitely think there is a possibility of that happening, maybe down the line, I don’t know. But the door is definitely open, so I guess just say, never say never on that.”

On if he might set his sights on the World Heavyweight Title or if his priority remains the Intercontinental Title:

“I think the priority right now is my Intercontinental Title and having the best possible run that I can have and just do a great job, night in and night out, that’s where my focus is right now. I’m sure I’ll get to Gunther at some point down the line, but right now I’m just focused on this.”

You can check out Breakker’s comments in the video below.