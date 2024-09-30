Bron Breakker Expects Long-Term Rivalry With Carmelo Hayes: “We’ll Go Back And Forth Hundreds Of Times”

WWE star Bron Breakker spoke with WKDQ 99.5 on a number of topics, including his expectations for future matchups with Carmelo Hayes.

Breakker said, “Yeah, I’d say up to this point just because him and I have sort of been built on a path that’s either near each other. We’ve stayed away from each other just to build the tension from one another. I’m excited to build our relationship over the years while being on the main roster and sort of build that rivalry to maybe take it to the next step as him and I get better and progress in our careers as well.”

On how he believes he and Hayes will go back-and-forth hundreds of times over the years:

“Things are only gonna get better for him and I. I’m sure him and I are gonna go back and forth hundreds and hundreds of times over the years, which is something I’m looking forward to.”

