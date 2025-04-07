Bron Breakker Eyes Future Match With Roman Reigns

Rising WWE Superstar Bron Breakker has his sights set on a dream opponent—and it’s none other than Roman Reigns, the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and cornerstone of WWE for nearly a decade.

In a recent interview, Breakker made his ambitions clear:

“I would love to work with Roman Reigns one day,” he said, simply adding, “…and just because he’s the greatest.”

Breakker acknowledged that fans were given a brief teaser of a possible future clash during the 2025 Royal Rumble, where he and Reigns shared the ring momentarily. For Breakker, that brief encounter only intensified the desire to go one-on-one with “The Tribal Chief.”

“We saw a little bit of him and I in the Rumble this year,” he recalled. “I hope that I get to stand across from him one day and we get to work. That would be a huge moment for me, my career… just to learn from him in any capacity, I think would just be monumental to my progress as a superstar in learning.”

The match, if it happens, would not only be a generational clash between a WWE legend and a fast-rising star—it would also represent a key milestone in Breakker’s development on the main roster. With his powerhouse style and growing fanbase, a bout with Reigns would undoubtedly be one of the biggest of Breakker’s young career.