Bron Breakker: “It Is My Time, The Badass Era Is Here Now”

A thrilling Intercontinental Title bout between Bron Breakker and former champion Sami Zayn concluded Monday night’s broadcast of WWE Raw. Zayn won the first fall, but Breakker retained his title by winning falls 2 and 3.

Breakker stated after the show, in a digital exclusive for WWE’s social media platforms, that we have entered the “Badass Era.”

Breakker stated, “I think I proved to the world tonight, a lot of people been saying for a long time that Bron Breakker’s the future of the business. I proved tonight that the future of the business is here, now. This is my Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship. It will stay here as long as I have a say-so. I proved that I’m the next guy up, that I’m that dude, that I’m that dog. It is my time, the badass era is here now. To all comers and to all superstars that want a piece of me, want a piece of this championship, I said it last week, I’ll say it again. See that? That is my name (on the belt). It’s not going anywhere.”

Breakker is thought to be one of the heroes who will guide WWE into the future. Based on his performances, the future appears promising for him.



