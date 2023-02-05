Bron Breakker Next Feud Leading Into WWE WrestleMania 39 Weekend Revealed

Bron Breakker retained the NXT Title over Grayson Waller in a Steel Cage match in the main event of Saturday night’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day event, and it appears that he already has his next challenger.

The only way to win the main event, according to the stipulation announced on the Kickoff pre-show, was by pinfall or submission, not by escaping the cage. Breakker eventually took out Waller with a Spear, extending his reign to more than 307 days.

Following the match, Breakker posed on top of the cage with the NXT Championship in the air as Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams entered the ring. Hayes swept Apollo Crews 2-0 in their 2 of 3 Falls match at Vengeance Day.

Vengeance Day ended with Hayes pointing up at Breakker, who was posing on top of the cage.

Hayes vs. Breakker appears to be the next feud for the NXT Title, possibly as the main event for NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 39 Weekend. Hayes’ victory over Crews on Saturday night not only ended their feud, but it also appears to have ended Crews’ pursuit of the NXT Championship, as Dabba-Kato returned. Hayes and Crews spent their feud arguing over who should be the next NXT Champion.

The Hayes vs. Breakker NXT Title feud is significant because both have signed with WWE as members of the February 2021 Performance Center Class. They also worked together in the early days of NXT 2.0, forming Team 2.0 with Waller and Tony D’Angelo to defeat Team Black & Gold’s LA Knight, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, and Butch at WarGames 2021.

Here are highlights from the Vengeance Day main event and the post-match angle: