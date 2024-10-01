Bron Breakker On GUNTHER: “I Have A Lot Of Respect For Him”

WWE star Bron Breakker spoke with WKDQ 99.5 on a number of topics, including reigning World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER.

Breakker said, “I don’t know. I think as far as the World Heavyweight Championship, Gunther is the champion right now. Gunther’s been exceptional in everything that he’s done. I have a lot of respect for him. Gunther is an outstanding talent. I don’t foresee him losing that championship for a while. I could be wrong, but I think Gunther versus myself would be an absolute showdown. It’s a pay-per-view worthy match, I think. Then I think obviously one day me and Roman Reigns has gotta be the agenda at some point. He’s the best, he’s the greatest of all time. I think that’s gotta happen at some point. It’s gonna be down the line obviously, just because he’s such a huge star, but I think one day, one day that would be my dream match really to get to would be him.”

