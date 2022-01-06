Bron Breakker On His Special WWE NXT NYE Entrance, Attending AEW Event, More

New WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker recently spoke with Fightful Select for a future interview, which was conducted after his big title win over Tommaso Ciampa at NXT New Year’s Evil last night. Below are a few highlights:

* He found out about his NXT 2.0 debut the day before it happened. Before that he was just worried about learning and practicing his craft

* For his New Year’s Evil entrance where he smashed through the giant X, he didn’t receive a lot of advance notice, and was admittedly cautious of something going wrong and the set being pulled down

* Breakker said he actually had his first wrestling match in the fall of 2020 when he went to a signing with uncle Scott Steiner. Scott told him, ‘Hey by the way, you’re wrestling,” and he had a match without knowing what he was doing

* Breakker said he always wanted to wrestle, so as soon as football was over for him, he wanted to get to WWE

* He attended an AEW show while in college, but wasn’t actively recruited by the promotion. His dad Rick Steiner had a lot of contacts at AEW and was visiting friends

* Breakker spoke highly of WWE’s new NIL program with college athletes

Stay tuned for more.