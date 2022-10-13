Bron Breakker Praises Roman Reigns, Doesn’t Want to See Him Lose the Title

UFC Hall Of Famer Daniel Cormier recently spoke with The Masked Man Show for an in-depth interview covering his role as the special referee at WWE Extreme Rules this past Saturday.

During the discussion, Cormier commented on what the Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns has done since turning heel and becoming the Tribal Chief, as well as what Bron Breakker told him about Reigns:

“I was in my locker room last week with Julius Creed, Jay Casper, and Bron Breakker. They flew up. Jay Casper is one of my guys. He used to train in my camp. When I was there, we spent the whole day. I was with those guys and we got in the ring some.

Breakker tells me, ‘I hope he (Roman Reigns) never loses. I hope that when that belt is off of him, he just walks away from it, like, I don’t need to be the champ no more, there you go, because his character is so over. I don’t want to see that character lose.’ This is a guy who’s going to challenge for that belt at some point. It’s crazy. It tells you what Roman Reigns has become.”

At Crown Jewel, Reigns will defend his title against Logan Paul. As PWMania.com previously reported, there are no plans for Reigns to relinquish the Undisputed Universal Championship anytime soon. All roads lead to WrestleMania, and The Rock is expected to be available for the match against Reigns in Los Angeles.

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to Wrestling News for the transcription)